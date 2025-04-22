3.68 BYN
Capybaras take over Nordelta, Argentina
Capybaras have taken over the Argentinian town of Nordelta. The thousands of these large rodents, seemingly emboldened by a lack of human presence during the COVID-19 pandemic and attracted by the town's marshy terrain – ideal for their habitat – are now causing significant problems. Their foraging is destroying gardens and crops, leading to accidents as they venture onto roads. Concerns have also been raised about the potential for attacks on children.
The Argentine government has suggested sterilizing the capybaras. However, alternative proposals put forward involve creating a wildlife reserve near Nordelta to relocate the animals. This approach prioritizes humane treatment over population control methods like sterilization.