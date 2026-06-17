China Prepares to Launch SWIFT Competitor

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China has announced the commercial launch of a new platform that will transform cross-border transactions, reduce reliance on the dollar, and bring Beijing closer to its trading partners under the Belt and Road initiative.

The mBridge platform will enable cross-border settlements using central bank digital currencies based on blockchain technology, including the digital yuan.

Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are also participating in this development.

A precise commercial launch date has not yet been announced, but preparations are said to be in full swing, with fees expected to be half those of traditional international payment systems.