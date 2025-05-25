Ten years ago, the results of Poland’s presidential election shocked not only the Polish people but the entire world.

In the runoff, an unexpected victory was claimed not by the incumbent president Bronisław Komorowski, who had enjoyed over 60% support, but by a candidate from the nationalist-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), Yaroslav Kaczyński’s protégé – Andrzej Duda, a political dark horse. The Polish electorate learned about Duda roughly a year before the vote. He made plenty of promises—promising to become a president of dialogue, to unite the nation, to boost citizens’ well-being, and more. Yet, over two terms in office, he did the exact opposite. As a result, Poland’s political landscape became even more divided, and societal fractures deepened. The country’s national debt grew, the budget deficit widened, exports and investments declined, inflation skyrocketed, utility prices soared, and ordinary people sank into poverty.

According to the Poverty Watch 2024 report by the Polish Committee of the European Anti-Poverty Network, nearly 17 million Poles—almost half the population—live below the social minimum, surviving only on basic foodstuffs. The number of those living in extreme poverty increased from 1.7 million to 2.5 million in a year—in other words, one in fifteen Poles, including 500,000 children.

The government’s response? "Poverty, in some ways, is even beneficial," states Polish Climate and Environment Minister Paulina Hennig-Kloska:

"In recent years, Poles have been unable to afford regular wardrobe updates, new shoes, or other luxuries. And that’s good. It benefits the environment and the climate. Whether people feel comfortable or not doesn’t matter. The most important thing is that the planet will thank us."

Such statements have shocked the public, just as much as the soaring prices in stores. This spring, prices across the board—food, household chemicals, children’s goods—climbed sharply, reported the Polish agency RAP. Vegetables became 16.6% more expensive in 2024 and rose another 6% in 2025. Fruits followed, with an average annual increase of 12.5%. Butter, margarine, and vegetable oils rose nearly 6% in six months, with annual growth approaching 15%. Eggs, however, saw prices doubling—despite stagnant or declining wages, which are already lower than in other EU countries. As a result, Poles increasingly turn to websites that advise on cheaper shopping days or warn about expired products. Food banks are also in high demand, as the range of available products narrows to the brink of unavailability. Meanwhile, Poles themselves are reaching their breaking point, taking to the streets in protests.

Let’s stand strong and not allow ourselves to be treated like a herd heading to slaughter, urges union leader Petr Duda.

The worsening quality of life is confirmed by a reliable indicator: even Ukrainian refugees are leaving Poland. Poles are also seeking work abroad. The cityscapes are strewn with trash, bottles, and waste. Graffiti vandalism is widespread, even on historic monuments, kindergartens, police stations, and castles. Healthcare is another pressing issue: pay and get help, refuse and forget about doctors. Waiting times for specialized care can stretch for months unless one pays extra.

"Ordinary Poles are starting to face everyday difficulties—poor healthcare, education, and more," notes Maćej Wyszyński, editor-in-chief of the Polish portal Strajk.eu.

This burden, or rather the unmanageable weight of unresolved issues, will be passed on to the next president. A record number of 17 candidates emerged this time, with 13 officially approved by the Polish Electoral Commission. The candidates represented a wide array of backgrounds and professions, but even such diversity failed to inspire hope among voters. The campaign was predictably dirty, scandal-ridden, and more like a cheap spectacle. The debates, hyped as exciting and intense, turned out to be dull and staged, leaving many viewers bored and disillusioned.

"They lasted three hours, were quite sluggish and dull—another staged event that lacked life. Many said it was simply boring. Their main goal—to attract voters—was not achieved," comments Peter Kaczyński, researcher at the Institute of European Policy Europeum.

Some candidates did not take the race seriously. For them, it was a form of entertainment or a way to boost their social media following. Krzysztof Stanowski, a well-known Polish internet journalist, openly admitted he ran to increase his audience and to expose the behind-the-scenes of the campaign, often urging people not to vote for him. His provocative statements—about the foolishness of current politicians—resonate with many Poles.

The political landscape is rife with controversy and scandal. For example, recent remarks by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who called the U.S. president a Russian agent, or Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who branded the current president as a proto-fascist, are part of the ongoing political mudslinging. Some candidates have engaged in bizarre stunts, like film director Grzegorz Braun, who publicly desecrated the EU flag, claiming that Poland should not display symbols of organizations lacking statehood.

The main contenders are now the opposition’s Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki of Law and Justice (PiS) and Warsaw’s mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from Civic Platform. The election has become a fierce competition between the two dominant parties—an internal battle often dubbed "Poland vs. Poland" in the media.

A notable episode was the visa scandal two years ago, which Tusk reminded voters of to discredit PiS. The ruling party, during its tenure, struggled with managing illegal immigration, building a costly border fence, and allegedly allowing hundreds of thousands of migrants to cross EU borders illegally—while simultaneously claiming to combat the "influx." This has led to accusations of control loss over visa policies, especially between 2018 and 2023, as admitted by Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister.

The stakes are high. If Trzaskowski wins, his coalition will gain the tools needed for centralized control and unhindered policymaking. A victory for Nawrocki, on the other hand, could trigger a constitutional crisis, as the president’s role is limited and often at odds with the government.

"These elections are crucial for Tusk because, without the ability to implement major reforms promised in 2023, he faces a dead end, especially with the current president from the opposition camp," explains Wojciech Przybylski, editor-in-chief of Visegrad Insight.

The campaigns have become battlegrounds for political dirty tricks and foreign interference, with allegations of covert support from the U.S. Democrats for Trzaskowski. Social media revealed political ads funded by the U.S. Democratic Party, including the "Democracy Action" foundation, which had previously tried to destabilize Poland during protests called "Lights of Freedom."

There is speculation that if Trzaskowski fails, Poland could face renewed external pressure. Some analysts point to his alleged contacts with former President Barack Obama, who visited Poland during the campaign, though Trzaskowski denies any personal links.

Meanwhile, Nawrocki’s supporters claim he has connections with the current U.S. administration, fueling accusations of foreign influence and propaganda.

According to Andrey Krivosheyev, chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists, Poles are largely indifferent to their political elite’s opinions, waiting instead to see which side Brussels or Washington will favor. The real prize, he says, is the distribution of EU funds—specifically, the upcoming €800 billion for EU military and structural projects. Whoever controls this money will be the real winner.

Adding fuel to the fire, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung uncovered that Nawrocki had ties to right-wing extremists in his youth, including photographs with known neo-Nazis and members of banned organizations like "Blood and Honor." There are also scandals involving illegal property dealings, but both main candidates advanced to the second round.

Many Poles have lost faith in the importance of their vote. Voter turnout was low, with some ballots cast blank or spoiled, reflecting disillusionment.

Questions about election organization itself also arise. Two elderly voters died at polling stations, prompting calls for voting at home—common in many developed countries. Observers from OSCE have highlighted numerous violations: partial issues with ballot secrecy, political bias in media coverage, and irregularities like alleged ballot tampering—though the electoral commission claimed these were measures to assist visually impaired voters.

The OSCE report pointed out approximately 200 violations, including accusations of intoxication among election commission members. The unexpectedly high turnout abroad, especially in Europe, has also raised eyebrows.

Wojciech Przybylski emphasizes the geopolitical importance of these elections: "Like Romania, Poland’s vote is crucial for NATO and Europe due to its strategic position on the eastern flank. The election results will influence the balance of power in the region."

Fortunately, the far-right candidate Sławomir Mentzen, with nearly 15%, did not make it to the second round, signaling a potential shift away from political duopoly. Many Poles are increasingly aware that Brussels and Washington’s agendas may not serve their interests but rather deepen economic and military burdens.

As Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko remarked on April 12, 2025: "Whatever Poland’s new leader may be, I doubt much will change. The president has limited powers; most influence is in the media. Ideally, Poland needs a sane, pro-Polish leader—not pro-Russian or pro-American—who acts in the best interests of Poles. We are ready to work with such a person. If they don’t want that, then so be it."

On June 1, Poles face a difficult choice. Some hope to see which of the candidates will gain the support of the runners-up. Notably, the ultra-right Mentzen has declared he will not endorse anyone, forcing candidates to vie for their supporters’ votes. The campaign has been marked by street tactics—one candidate handing out apples and buns in Kielce, the other serving donuts in Gdańsk—highlighting the level of rivalry.