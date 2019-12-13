Close US southern border, deport migrants and criminals - Miller talks about Trump's plans

More and more details are emerging about Trump's first steps after his inauguration. Miller, the deputy head of the future Republican administration for political issues, talked about them. As soon as the new president takes office, he will sign an executive order introducing the largest package of measures to ensure border security in American history. The entire southern border of the United States will be closed, migrants and criminals will be deported. Each government agency will have a common goal: to restore national sovereignty.

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs in the White House in the Trump Administration:

He wants to gain control over the federal government and the workforce, return government employees to offices. He wants to put an end to the show in which government employees pretend to work, but in fact sit at home and watch Netflix, receiving a salary. He will stop sending taxpayer dollars overseas where they don't belong, and he will stop wasteful spending in government.