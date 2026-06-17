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CSTO Condemns AFU's' Attack on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children in Bryansk Region
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) condemned the attack on a bus carrying Belarusian children. Taalatbek Masadykov, CSTO Secretary General, commented on the attack, BelTA reports.
"On behalf of the CSTO Secretariat, I express my deepest condolences to my Belarusian colleagues in connection with the Ukrainian drone strike on a bus carrying Belarusian citizens, including children, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. At this time, one passenger on the bus is known to have been killed and eight injured," the Secretary General emphasized.
"I strongly condemn this criminal act. I am convinced that such actions against civilians, especially children, cannot and cannot be justified," he stated.
Taalatbek Masadykov wished a speedy recovery to the victims.