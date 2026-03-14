The US administration plans to divert attention from Iran using Cuba. Mass protests have been taking place on the Island of Freedom for several days now due to the energy and food crisis.

Protesters are smashing government buildings and stores. Offices of the ruling Communist Party have been ransacked in several regions of the country. The Cuban Interior Ministry has arrested five people involved in the unrest. Authorities intend to harshly suppress any form of open disobedience.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that the country's leadership understands the citizens' despair but will not tolerate violence and vandalism. Trump previously did not rule out seizing Cuba if local authorities do not cooperate with the US.