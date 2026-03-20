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Cuba's power grid completely outages for third time this month
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Cuba's power grid completely outages for third time this monthnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a265496c-3ad1-45ae-b7ba-480bf59ba984/conversions/ce6670a5-aaeb-4d3d-ad4c-8f94d5eedc30-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a265496c-3ad1-45ae-b7ba-480bf59ba984/conversions/ce6670a5-aaeb-4d3d-ad4c-8f94d5eedc30-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a265496c-3ad1-45ae-b7ba-480bf59ba984/conversions/ce6670a5-aaeb-4d3d-ad4c-8f94d5eedc30-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a265496c-3ad1-45ae-b7ba-480bf59ba984/conversions/ce6670a5-aaeb-4d3d-ad4c-8f94d5eedc30-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Cuba's national power grid completely outages for the third time this month, TASS reports, citing the Cuban State Electricity Company.
According to the Havana branch of the national electric utility, the complete shutdown of the national power grid occurred at 6:32 PM (1:32 AM Minsk time on March 22).
The previous blackout in Cuba occurred on March 16. Power grid service was restored, but extended power outages persisted across the country.