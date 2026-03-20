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Cuba's power grid completely outages for third time this month

Cuba's power grid completely outages for third time this month

Cuba's national power grid completely outages for the third time this month, TASS reports, citing the Cuban State Electricity Company.

According to the Havana branch of the national electric utility, the complete shutdown of the national power grid occurred at 6:32 PM (1:32 AM Minsk time on March 22).

The previous blackout in Cuba occurred on March 16. Power grid service was restored, but extended power outages persisted across the country.

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