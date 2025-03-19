3.68 BYN
Date for the Next Round of Negotiations between Russian and American Delegations Announced
The next round of negotiations between the Russian and American delegations is scheduled to take place on March 24 in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the President of Russia.
He further elaborated on the details: the Russian delegation will be led by Senator Georgy Karasin and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the director of the FSB. The American team has also been formed.
On March 18, President Putin and President Trump held a telephone conversation that lasted for about two hours. The Russian President responded positively to the proposal for both sides in the conflict to mutually refrain from targeting energy infrastructure for a period of 30 days, and he issued corresponding directives to the military.