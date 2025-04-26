3.65 BYN
Demonstration against arms supplies to Kiev held in Amsterdam
A demonstration against arms supplies to Ukraine was held in Amsterdam. The Dutch no longer believe the stories of their biased media about the Ukrainian war.
At the end of March, the country's authorities announced that they would allocate 500 million euros for a project to develop drones for Ukraine. People are calling on the government to act as a mediator to work out a diplomatic solution to the conflict rather than inflame it by sending weapons to Kiev.