Children from Uzbekistan Share Why They Enjoyed Their Vacation in Belarus

Despite being separated by 4,000 kilometers, Belarus and Uzbekistan share a friendship that distance cannot diminish. In 2024, children from this Asian country visited Belarus to relax at the Zubrenok Children’s Health and Recreation Center (NDC).

Beyond leisure, all children participating in this humanitarian project undergo medical examinations and health procedures prescribed by doctors. They are provided with a range of treatments—including oxygen cocktails, coniferous-pearl baths, aromatherapy, aero-ion therapy, as well as hardware and contactless massages.

Schoolgirl from Uzbekistan, Munisa Khamidullaeva

"In Belarus, they served a lot of vegetables and fruits for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I got so used to it that now, back home, I lead only a healthy lifestyle. My dad didn’t want to let me go anywhere before, but he finally let me go to Belarus. He said it’s a very good and clean country, and that Belarus has a great President. I’m so happy about that," Munisa shared her emotions.

Grandmother of one of the schoolgirls, Ikbol Kamilova

"They will grow up and tell their children about this. And in my opinion, this friendship will become even stronger. Huge thanks to Belarus and President Alexander Lukashenko for giving our children the opportunity to rest in Belarus," she said.

The vacation in Belarus is organized at the expense of the host party, funded from the reserve fund of the Belarusian President. Moreover, the children are very proud to have been personally invited by Alexander Lukashenko himself.

For some, this Belarusian camp was their very first experience.

"I’ve never been to a camp before, so this was something new and exciting for me. I’m very happy it was a positive experience. Since I’m already an adult, this was my last trip, but I’m grateful I had the chance," said Uzbek schoolgirl Anita Khazenasiriya.

Farhad Mamadjanov, father of a boy who visited Belarus, added:

"I knew where my son was going and I knew about the camp. ‘Zubrenok’ is similar to ‘Artek’, so I trusted Belarus and its people and let my son go."

Fardad also shared his thoughts:

"People in Belarus are mentally close to the people of Uzbekistan."

Another Uzbek schoolgirl, Benaazir Abdulakimova, shared why she liked Belarus:

"I really liked the weather, especially being in the forest. There were some communication issues, but that actually helped us—because we weren’t glued to our phones. Instead, we made posters, exchanged gifts, and spent time in nature. It turns out, the ‘Zubrenok’ territory is very large, and we walked about 25,000 steps every day. We got tired, but it was a pleasant tiredness, and it made sleeping even better."

Benaazir Abdulakimova