Lukashenko congratulates people of Italy on Day of Proclamation of Italian Republic

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Italy on the main state holiday - Proclamation Day of the Italian Republic. BelTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.

"For Belarusians, Italy is first of all a country with a unique history and inimitable culture, beautiful nature, open and hospitable people, sensitive to the needs of others, " the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that the relations between the peoples of Belarus and Italy are an example of sincere friendship, which has a solid foundation. "Together we have managed to build strong and multifaceted ties in various areas," the President emphasized. - I am confident that despite the geographical distance and complicated geopolitical situation, we will remain good partners interested in maintaining and developing comprehensive cooperation."