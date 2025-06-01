3.78 BYN
Lukashenko congratulates people of Italy on Day of Proclamation of Italian Republic
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Italy on the main state holiday - Proclamation Day of the Italian Republic. BelTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.
"For Belarusians, Italy is first of all a country with a unique history and inimitable culture, beautiful nature, open and hospitable people, sensitive to the needs of others," the congratulatory message reads.
The head of state noted that the relations between the peoples of Belarus and Italy are an example of sincere friendship, which has a solid foundation. "Together we have managed to build strong and multifaceted ties in various areas," the President emphasized. - I am confident that despite the geographical distance and complicated geopolitical situation, we will remain good partners interested in maintaining and developing comprehensive cooperation."
Alexander Lukashenko wished peace, harmony and prosperity to all Italian people.