"Tea for World Harmony" becomes brand of cultural exchange between China and Belarus

A large-scale festival of Chinese culture presented folk dances and national cuisine in the Upper City. The Celestial Empire presented a traditional tea ceremony. The musical atmosphere was created by performances of Chinese and Belarusian groups.

Liu Bao, Chinese language teacher at the Confucius Institute at MSLU:

"Our institute offers to try Chinese knitting and many other master classes to attract the interest of Minsk residents to Chinese culture and the study of the Chinese language."

Zhang Wenchuan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus:

"Tea for World Harmony" is being held not for the first time, it has become a brand of our cooperation. This year we invited our ensembles here, they brought cultural products here. We hope that they will bring a good mood to the people of Minsk."

Nadezhda Lazarevich, First Deputy Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee:

"We have a very good friendship with China, which connects us not only from the economic side, but also from the cultural side. We see how many Belarusians are interested in the culture of the People's Republic of China."