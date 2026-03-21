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Estonia Plans to Build Nuclear Reactor
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Tallinn plans to build a nuclear reactor, and Riga isn't ruling out the possibility. According to Latvian Television, the country, like neighboring Estonia, plans to achieve complete energy independence and cover its own needs within the next four years.
At this stage, however, there are more questions than answers. Estonia is only just finalizing the legislative framework for the construction of the nuclear power plant, and search for investors hasn't yet begun.
It's also unclear where the "independent Estonians" will find the specialists to maintain the plant, the fuel to operate it, where the spent fuel will be disposed of, and, of course, how this will impact the environment of their neighbors.