The European Chief Prosecutor accused the EU leadership of covering up corruption. In an interview, Laura Kevesi said that over the course of six years, more than 3,600 cases have been opened, more than €1 billion has been frozen, and some of the highest-ranking officials in the EU have been held accountable.

At one point, a high-ranking European Commission official even advised her to tone down her public statements about the scale of corruption and fraud.

In her opinion, the EU has created a multi-layered oversight system designed to prevent violations, but does not always guarantee its effectiveness in practice.