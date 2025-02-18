3.54 BYN
EU Prepares New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Worth at Least 6 Billion Euros
Europe is preparing a new package of pseudo-aid for Ukraine, allegedly worth a minimum of 6 billion euros. According to journalists, the European leaders are motivated by a desire to shore up Ukraine's strategic positions through this means.
The details of the package are emerging, which may include air defense systems and over 1.5 million artillery shells.