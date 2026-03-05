EU to discuss risks of conflict escalation with leaders of Persian Gulf states

According to Bloomberg, on March 9, the leadership of the European Commission will discuss the situation in the Middle East with the leaders of the Persian Gulf states.

According to the publication, European countries are concerned about the possible consequences of a military conflict, including rising energy prices, the risk of increased migration, and the situation of EU citizens stranded in the region.

The conflict continues to escalate. Two drones struck an American base in Erbil, Iraq, which also houses the US consulates. Also in Iraq, two UAVs attacked the Sarsang oil field, which is used by an American company. Production has been suspended. Iran is also launching strikes against Israel. A hotel in Bahrain where American officers were staying was attacked. Dozens were injured in strikes in Kuwait and the UAE. In Iran itself, more than 1,300 people have been killed in the escalation, according to the local Red Cross.