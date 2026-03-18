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EU to Discuss Situation with Fertilizer Supplies from Belarus and Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The escalating tensions in the Middle East and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have already triggered a nearly 40% increase in carbamide prices in the region.
On March 19, Brussels will discuss the situation with fertilizer supplies from Belarus and Russia, as well as a review of tariffs on them. The issue is on the agenda of the EU leaders' summit.
So far, only Hungary has requested a temporary tariff waiver from Brussels, warning the EC of the risk of a food crisis.