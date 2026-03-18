Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

EU to Discuss Situation with Fertilizer Supplies from Belarus and Russia

Image

The escalating tensions in the Middle East and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have already triggered a nearly 40% increase in carbamide prices in the region.

On March 19, Brussels will discuss the situation with fertilizer supplies from Belarus and Russia, as well as a review of tariffs on them. The issue is on the agenda of the EU leaders' summit.

So far, only Hungary has requested a temporary tariff waiver from Brussels, warning the EC of the risk of a food crisis.

Разделы:

In the worldEurope