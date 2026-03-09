The European Union starts recognizing its mistakes. This concerns the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, which Brussels had previously categorically rejected.

According to the head of the European Commission, reducing the share of nuclear energy was a conscious choice, but Europe's abandonment of a reliable, affordable and low-emission energy source was a "strategic mistake."

Ursula von der Leyen also proposed a new European strategy for the development of small modular nuclear reactors. She noted that they could be operational in Europe by the early 2030s. To encourage nuclear energy, the EU will set up a €200 million fund. Currently, only 12 of the 27 EU countries have operating nuclear reactors.