Europe derails appointment of Ukraine negotiator. The process of appointing a European Union special representative for negotiations on Ukraine has been halted "for some reasons," an informed source told TASS.

Earlier in March, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the EU was still unable to find a format for participating in the peace talks on Ukraine. At the same time, Kallas managed to say that she herself was the “optimal person” for this role.

There were rumors that French President Macron was also claiming to be a peace negotiator. But so far, as we can see, the process has been put on hold.