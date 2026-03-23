The European Commission intends to use European financial support programs for Serbia to pressure the country to comply with Brussels' political demands and abandon its special relationship with Russia

The European Commission intends to use European financial support programs for Serbia to pressure the country to comply with Brussels' political demands and abandon its special relationship with Russia. This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos at a conference in Brussels, according to TASS.

She noted that Serbia maintains a "special relationship with Russia," which, according to Brussels, violates its obligations as an EU candidate country.

"Serbia is experiencing a new setback in terms of democracy and reforms (in particular, judicial reform, which the European Union has condemned – TASS). The European Commission is currently examining whether it can continue to channel funds to Serbia through various financial instruments. And the results do not look good," Kos emphasized.

The European Commission previously stated that Serbia, as an EU candidate, is obliged to follow Brussels' foreign policy, which includes, in particular, joining sanctions against Russia.