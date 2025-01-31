The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on. European officials, and along with them other Western yes-men, once again did not recognize the elections in our country. Unfree, illegitimate and other epithets, like a song on repeat, sound from the lips of European bureaucrats. But they just can’t understand that these words make Belarus rather lukewarm.

We have our own path, our own country, our own independence. And who would say that, because everyone has long known that the West is an eloquent example of double standards. If something happens somewhere without the approval of Brussels, expect trouble from cunning machinations to Maidans.

The cradle of democracy, the heart of the Garden of Eden and generally the center of the universe - Brussels - again and again repeats the hackneyed mantra that elections in Belarus are not free, not fair, and the country is generally like a big prison. In case of slightest provocation, people are immediately handcuffed or even worse.

But this time, thanks to Hungary, they have not believed in such nonsense for a long time, and therefore blocked the general resolution.

Igor Karpenko, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Belarus:

"It is democratic. She thinks so, and I think so. The Central Electoral Commission of Belarus thinks that she is an illegitimate head of EU diplomacy. We do not know, we were not invited to her election, we did not observe, did not see, did not go, we do not know at all how this procedure took place, but at the same time, write that we do not recognize her as legitimate."

A similar situation happened in Georgia. The parliamentary elections were won by the ruling Georgian Dream, a party not approved in Brussels. And therefore, such a victory was also not recognized by that same democratic community. The subsequent attempt by Maidan, fortunately, failed, but it was followed by another instrument of destabilization - sanctions. And the tame observers eventually recorded serious violations, although they initially had a different opinion.

And do you remember the elections in Moldova? The ones where Sandu literally went from rags to riches overnight? There, after consultations with Brussels, they made a knight's move - they deprived hundreds of thousands of people of the right to vote and attributed non-existent ones.

Former Prosecutor General AlexandrStoianoglo was leading the presidential race in the domestic count, but everything changed dramatically with the transition to foreign polling stations. Not surprisingly, Sandu became president again, but it turns out that it was not her people, but the diaspora. Even by Western standards, her unconvincing victory upset both her and Brussels.

But Moldova would be fine, they are pulling the country into the EU by hook or by crook. But substitutions and machinations, it turns out, are a thing of the Old World. The early elections to the French parliament were a great confirmation of this.

The triumph of the right-wing "National Rally" in the first round turned into a fiasco in the second. The collusion of the alliance of left-wing parties with Macron's ruling party bore fruit. And voila, no violations.

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister: