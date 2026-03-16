Everest Climbers Required to Take Back at Least 2 kg of Waste on Descent

Nepalese authorities have required climbers attempting to conquer Everest to remove at least 2 kg of waste from sites above Base Camp II (6,400-6,750 m), BelTA reports, citing The Himalayan Times.

The new rule was announced by the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC) during a multi-stakeholder consultation to improve waste management for tourists and expedition participants.

SPCC Director General Tskhering Sherpa stated, "Climbers are already required to deposit eight kilograms of trash at Everest Base Camp after their expeditions." The new rule requires two kilograms of trash to be collected specifically from areas above Camp II, including higher camps such as Camps III and IV.

During the climbing season, a monitoring team will be stationed at Camp II to ensure compliance. They will check returning climbers to ensure they are bringing waste back from the summit. Officials said that climbers previously met the eight-kilogram trash requirement by collecting waste in low-lying areas and leaving it scattered at higher camps.

Sherpa proposed designating a designated area at Camp IV where climbers could deposit trash in case of emergencies. "This way, trash can be brought down next season," he added.