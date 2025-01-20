Trump, according to him, will do everything to get rid of the expired president and find a replacement for him in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through negotiations.

"Now, both Starmer and Zelensky are unwelcome characters for Trump. If we draw parallels, of course, the British Empire in the person of the UK and theStarmer himself are their international entity. Well, in fact, Zelensky's regime is simply private property. Therefore, I believe that Donald Trump will make every effort to simply replace Zelensky in the near future with a figure convenient for himself, because Donald Trump will be extremely unpleasant to manage the American asset through Zelensky. Most likely, a new manager will be appointed there in the near future," said the head of the political party "Derzhava", public figure of UkraineDmitry Vasilets.