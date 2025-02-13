Explosion at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported about an explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The announcement was posted on the agency's page on the X social network, BELTA reports.

It is reported that on the night of 13-14 February, the IAEA team at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant heard an explosion. "The IAEA team at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the damaged fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which led to a fire," the agency noted.