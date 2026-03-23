Explosion rocks central Tel Aviv

On the morning of March 24, a missile strike in central Tel Aviv damaged a residential building and completely destroyed several cars, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, an air raid siren sounded in Tel Aviv. Prior to this, the Israeli army reported detecting missile launches from Iran.

Windows were blown out in neighboring buildings, and broken glass was scattered everywhere. A crater several meters deep was created at the impact site, where rescuers, military personnel, and security services are working. The landing area has been cordoned off.

Local police reported that several people were slightly injured in the incident, and medical aid was provided at the scene. "Today, about an hour ago, police received reports of weapons falling in Tel Aviv. We are here now. There are virtually no casualties. There are some very minor injuries who received medical treatment on the spot. No one was taken to hospital. There is some damage to buildings," said Israeli police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman.