Fars: Israel strikes school in Iranian city of Khomein

"The Dr. Hafezi School in Khomein was hit as a result of hostile actions by the Zionist regime," the statement read.

According to the agency, residential buildings around the school were damaged. US forces and the IDF also struck a training camp, a shopping mall, and an administrative building in the city.

IRGC: Iran will no longer launch missiles with warheads weighing less than 1 ton

On February 28, the day the US and Israel launched a large-scale campaign against Iran, a girls' school in Minab was hit. According to the latest data, 171 people have died, most of them children.