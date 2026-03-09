3.73 BYN
Fars: Israel strikes school in Iranian city of Khomein
"The Dr. Hafezi School in Khomein was hit as a result of hostile actions by the Zionist regime," the statement read.
According to the agency, residential buildings around the school were damaged. US forces and the IDF also struck a training camp, a shopping mall, and an administrative building in the city.
IRGC: Iran will no longer launch missiles with warheads weighing less than 1 ton
On February 28, the day the US and Israel launched a large-scale campaign against Iran, a girls' school in Minab was hit. According to the latest data, 171 people have died, most of them children.
According to the New York Times, the attack may have been part of a US Air Force operation against an IRGC naval base located near the school. The media outlet relies on an analysis based on satellite imagery.