The visit of a U.S. delegation to the Palace of Independence in Minsk on March 19, 2026, caused a stir that even international media couldn’t ignore. The last “European dictator” not only reaffirmed his legitimacy but also took the opportunity to speak openly about U.S. policies under Donald Trump, Iran, and how to conduct diplomacy with maturity.

Journalists Alexander Horovets and Artem Strogonov analyze what really happened, why Europe found itself sidelined once again, and how Washington is moving forward with sanctions relief and cash flow.

A Bold Take on Iran: Why Trump Is Wrong, but Belarus Still Supports Him

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko once again demonstrated who sets the agenda. While most others offer standard expressions of concern or support, Lukashenko was direct and unapologetic. He accused the U.S. of not following the norms of responsible international conduct, framing the attack on Iran as a blow to Belarusian allies in Tehran. Trump, in Lukashenko’s view, overstepped.

European countries and others issued their usual statements of concern or sympathy, but Belarus’s leader was unbothered. He voiced his opinion plainly, and his words were heard—something underscored by U.S. Special Envoy John Sullivan.

The mood among the American delegation was upbeat—jokes, handshakes, and compliments exchanged as if among old friends.

Two Key Moments, One Purpose

Lukashenko’s pointed remarks for the cameras—acknowledging that Trump was wrong on Iran but reaffirming Belarus’s support for the U.S.—weren’t just showmanship. They signaled that Belarus remains aligned with Washington despite ongoing disagreements.

Why Europeans Are Out of the Loop, and Why the U.S. Is Finalizing Deals with Belarus

The visit of State Department Deputy Assistant Christopher Sullivan was far from a routine protocol stop. The first 7.5 minutes were media-friendly, but then officials were politely asked to leave, and behind closed doors, three hours of intensive negotiations began. It appears that agreements already reached in principle are now being finalized in Minsk.

What’s more revealing is that, in the lead-up, Sullivan, along with other senior officials like John Sullivan, spent two months traveling across Europe—collecting opinions, gauging sentiment, and reporting back to Washington. The Europeans’ efforts, it seems, yielded little tangible results.

And Lukashenko’s influence is not limited to the post-Soviet space—his stature is growing across Central and Southeast Europe, and soon the West will feel it too. After the European “tea parties,” U.S. officials appear to have concluded that engagement there is unproductive. Their focus shifted to Belarus, where they see a more promising partner for the next phase.

Sanctions Are Falling—Because Washington Can Count Cash

The most significant development—one that liberal and opposition media tend to overlook—is Sullivan’s announcement that sanctions on Belarusian potassium producer Belaruskaly are being lifted. Why? Because U.S. agriculture needs Belarusian potash to ensure harvests.

Additionally, sanctions on the Belarusian Ministry of Finance and Belinvestbank are being eased. U.S. pragmatism is at play: they are weighing the benefits and cash flow opportunities, recognizing that working with Lukashenko remains feasible. The “last dictator in Europe” has kept his word, and stability remains a priority for Washington.

A Response to Libel: Belarus’s Mature Diplomacy

Liberal critics in the West continue to accuse Lukashenko of “playing both sides” or “licking Trump’s boots.” But Minsk’s approach is one of a mature actor—willing to critique specific policies while maintaining reliable diplomatic ties. These criticisms are, in fact, attempts to justify why their “democratic” allies in Europe continue to be left empty-handed.

An Unpopular but Clear Message