Fico fears opposition may overthrow government in Slovakia

According to Fico, national destructive forces are preparing to occupy government buildings, resist the work of the government, and cooperate with foreign forces. This was how the politician commented on the statement by the national special service about an operation to destabilize the country.

Meanwhile, the Slovak government managed to thwart a vote of no confidence against Fico, which the opposition initiated due to accusations of the prime minister's ties with Russia. For the consideration of this initiative, a closed regime was established during the debates, which fundamentally displeased the opponents of the government. In protest, they left the meeting but promised to make another attempt.