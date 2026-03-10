Fico Reached Agreement with von der Leyen on Oil Transit Resuming via Druzhba Pipeline

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a940b207-6ac4-44ce-bb5e-702c5c8e0457/conversions/398af1ac-cf38-4edb-9d69-4d3ad666e684-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Brussels sided with Budapest and Bratislava on the Druzhba issue. Following a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the Slovak Prime Minister announced that they had agreed to resume oil transit via the pipeline through Ukraine. Fico asserted that the EU has expressed its willingness to provide technical and financial assistance for the pipeline repairs.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"We have the same position on this issue. Slovakia has the right to receive Russian oil, not only through the Druzhba pipeline but also by sea. We are facing some difficulties with our Croatian partners here, but I believe this issue will be resolved."

The politician added that he showed the head of the European Commission satellite images confirming that the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine is intact, and that this was a deliberate, unilateral decision by Zelensky to stop oil supplies, thereby harming Hungary and Slovakia.