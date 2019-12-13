Fico says EU damage from stopping gas transit through Ukraine will exceed Russia's losses

Fiсo said that the EU's damage from stopping gas transit through Ukraine will exceed Russia's losses

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fiсo believes that the EU's damage from Ukraine's stopping gas transit to Europe will significantly exceed Russia's losses, BELTA reports citing TASS.

The damage caused to Russia will amount to only about 2 billion euros, i.e. approximately only 3 % of all financial losses caused to the 27 EU member states. Robert Fiсo

Due to the termination of transit through Ukraine, Europe will face a significant increase in gas prices. The damage to the EU will amount to 60-70 billion euros annually. According to the Slovak Prime Minister, this amount will be paid by households and economic sectors of European countries.

The damage to Slovakia from the termination of transit will amount to 400m euros a year. The losses of the Ukrainian budget, which receives transit fees, are estimated at 800 million euros. The Slovak Prime Minister asked the president of the European Council, António Costa, and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to urgently pay attention to Kiev's decision to stop gas transit to Europe.