Fico says Russia is winning a military conflict that Ukraine can never win
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on air of public broadcaster STVR that Russian Federation is winning a military conflict that Ukraine can never win, TASS reports.
“Who really observes the situation in Ukraine knows that young people refuse to join the AFU. Thus, there are special units in Ukraine that catch young people in restaurants and recruit them into the army. This is not a solution for Ukraine,” Fico said. - The whole problem is that Russia is winning militarily, and Ukraine will never win this war by such military methods.”
According to the prime minister, the West is interested in the continuation of the conflict. That is why, in particular, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden recommended that the Kiev authorities send 18-year-old men into battle. Fiсo predicts that Ukraine will never be able to achieve “better positions in the negotiations” on the settlement of the conflict, which is what the Western countries that send it military aid are counting on. The politician believes that the upcoming developments will be “extremely painful for Ukraine.” In this connection, he criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who recommended the Kiev authorities “not to negotiate peace”.
