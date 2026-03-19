Fighters in the Sky: Lithuanian Authorities Issue Reassuring Warnings

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On March 20, NATO fighter jet exercises began in Lithuania, including those involving breaking the sound barrier. Due to the lack of their own aircraft, the Baltic States are now using aircraft from other alliance members to patrol the skies.

In Lithuania, training flights will be conducted at extremely low altitudes. To prevent the aircraft from alarming the public, authorities have issued reassuring warnings. The exercises will take place over Lithuania's northern regions and near Klaipėda.