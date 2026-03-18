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Financial Times: Iran Prepares for Protracted War of Attrition and Insists on Guarantees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran is preparing for a protracted war of attrition and insisting on guarantees that the U.S. and Israel will not resume strikes in the future, the Financial Times reports. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi warned that Washington's costs from the conflict with Tehran will reach trillions.
Today, oil and gas prices rose again amid news of Iranian strikes on oil facilities. In Qatar, the world's largest LNG plant was damaged. Reuters also reports that the port of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended oil loading. The oil refinery and the port itself were attacked.