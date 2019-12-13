Financial Times: Russia and Ukraine will conclude a peace treaty in 2025

In 2025, a peace treaty will be signed between Russia and Ukraine. This is the forecast made by the Financial Times.



The publication notes that Kiev will have to come to terms with the actual loss of territory. At the same time, newly elected Trump will threaten Russia with tougher sanctions and will make it more difficult to supply weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces.



The idea of Ukraine joining NATO will also be resolved in the coming year. The Financial Times predicts that Kiev's membership will be "frozen," but not completely canceled.