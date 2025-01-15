At the same time, Russia will provide humanitarian gas supplies to Transnistria in the coming days. This was announced by the head of the unrecognized republic. It is expected that the supplies will be through “Turkish Stream” with a subsequent reverse to Moldova and further to Transnistria. The situation in the region can be called a “humanitarian catastrophe”. Electricity is supplied to houses for 3-4 hours a day. Hot food is distributed from field kitchens. It is just above 0 outside, but there is no heating in the houses. We shall remind you that since January 1, Kiev has stopped the transit of Russian gas to the EU.