3.74 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.37 BYN
Gasoline prices breaking records - Middle East conflict hits Americans and Europeans hard
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Gasoline prices breaking records - Middle East conflict hits Americans and Europeans hardnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1e635-0749-4bf6-80b8-1d7fdc085101/conversions/21d836ab-6c84-41ba-9ed8-78fee10f1364-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1e635-0749-4bf6-80b8-1d7fdc085101/conversions/21d836ab-6c84-41ba-9ed8-78fee10f1364-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1e635-0749-4bf6-80b8-1d7fdc085101/conversions/21d836ab-6c84-41ba-9ed8-78fee10f1364-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ec1e635-0749-4bf6-80b8-1d7fdc085101/conversions/21d836ab-6c84-41ba-9ed8-78fee10f1364-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Middle East conflict has already hit the economies of the first world hard. On March 7 alone, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States rose by 22 cents, reaching $4.50. This hasn't been seen in the country since the days of raging COVID-19 inflation.
Europe is suffering from a similar scourge. In France and Germany, gasoline and diesel prices are approaching 2.5 euros. In the Baltic States, gasoline has increased by 10-15 cents over the past week, and diesel by 25 cents.