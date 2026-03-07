Watch onlineTV Programm
Gasoline prices breaking records - Middle East conflict hits Americans and Europeans hard

The Middle East conflict has already hit the economies of the first world hard. On March 7 alone, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States rose by 22 cents, reaching $4.50. This hasn't been seen in the country since the days of raging COVID-19 inflation.

Europe is suffering from a similar scourge. In France and Germany, gasoline and diesel prices are approaching 2.5 euros. In the Baltic States, gasoline has increased by 10-15 cents over the past week, and diesel by 25 cents.

