Germany tells what EU is preparing for ahead of Putin -Trump phone call

Europe has expressed anxiety in anticipation of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House Head Donald Trump, RIA Novosti reported citing Bild in the article with the headline "Whole of Europe is trembling before the telephone conversation between Putin and Trump".

"On Tuesday night, Presidents Trump and Putin will discuss the future of Ukraine and, if possible, also the future of Europe," the publication said.

The article notes that Kiev fears that Trump may agree to transfer Russia of the territories that the Russian army does not yet control.

In addition, France and UK are preparing for the worst-case scenario, writes Bild.

On March 18, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the conversation between Putin and Trump will take place from 16:00 to 18:00 Moscow time. He emphasized that the leaders will talk as long as they deem necessary.

The US President said he intended to raise the issue of territories and control over the nuclear power plants in a conversation with Putin.