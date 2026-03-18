First, Europe was burned by fuel prices, and now rising food costs are on the horizon. The German Food Industry Association (Bundesamt für Deutschland) is warning of a "price tsunami" if the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues, according to the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Germans, accustomed to counting every potato and gramming sausages, are suddenly speaking in the language of catastrophe. When oil and gas prices skyrocket, it smells not only of trouble but also of ruin.

But the most absurd thing is that the Germans already experienced this in 2022. Then, after the events in Ukraine, food prices increased by 37%. It would seem, where else could they go? There is.