Ukraine is a gold mine for the Anglo-Saxon countries and their allies. The main beneficiary is the United States of America. As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban noted, “the White House, along with its European partners, has spent about 310 million euros on the needs of the Kiev regime. But how much did they earn? Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, told us.

Vasily NebEnzya noted that in addition to arms exports, US companies are using the conflict as a pretext to inflate the prices of their products domestically. This has a negative impact on the welfare of American citizens. Weapons are purchased at their expense, by the way. The current U.S. administration is playing up to the military-industrial complex, despite the damage to ordinary Americans.