Gulf Oil Exports Halted: Europe at Risk

Oil exports from the Persian Gulf countries have virtually stopped. There's no shortage on the global market yet, but panic is growing: within a month, the supply of oil will drop sharply.

China has managed to stockpile around 400 million barrels, thereby protecting from a shortage until mid-2026, while the United States is using its strategic reserve.

For now, the situation remains most difficult for European consumers: they get half of their oil from the United States, but by all indications, the Americans will either reduce supplies or increase prices. This depends on how long the war lasts and the damage it inflicts on the oil trade.