Head of Gagauzia Claims She Was Offered to Cease Prosecution in Exchange for Resignation
Evghenia Gutul, the detained head of the Gagauz autonomy, has stated that she was offered to have criminal prosecution dropped in exchange for her resignation from the position of region's leader, according to TASS.
"Now, as I find myself behind bars on fabricated charges, I have been repeatedly offered to cease the criminal prosecution in exchange for leaving my post and for my immediate departure from the country," Gutul said in a statement to the residents of the autonomy, conveyed through her lawyers.
Evghenia Gutul was detained at Chisinau Airport on March 25, although she had previously traveled on official business to Russia, Turkey, and other countries multiple times. The following day, Moldova’s National Anti-Corruption Center announced that prosecutors would present charges against her and seek a court order for her arrest as a preventive measure. The Moldovan authorities are attempting to accuse Gutul of being involved in financial irregularities related to elections in Gagauzia, allegedly orchestrated by the opposition "Sor" party. Gutul has described these accusations as baseless, asserting that they are backed by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.