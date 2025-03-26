Head of Gagauzia Claims She Was Offered to Cease Prosecution in Exchange for Resignation

Evghenia Gutul, the detained head of the Gagauz autonomy, has stated that she was offered to have criminal prosecution dropped in exchange for her resignation from the position of region's leader, according to TASS.

"Now, as I find myself behind bars on fabricated charges, I have been repeatedly offered to cease the criminal prosecution in exchange for leaving my post and for my immediate departure from the country," Gutul said in a statement to the residents of the autonomy, conveyed through her lawyers.