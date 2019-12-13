Hill: Trump may offer Putin cooperation in space for peace in Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump may offer the Russian side cooperation in the space sector in exchange for the end of the conflict in Ukraine. This is stated in the publication of The Hill, reports TASS.

According to the publication, if Russia came to an agreement with Ukraine, Trump in exchange could offer Moscow participation in the US space program Artemis, under which Russia would have access to US technologies and commercial companies, including SpaceX of Elon Musk.

According to Reuters, Trump's advisers believe it will "take months or even longer" to reach agreements on Ukraine.