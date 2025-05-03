Houthis attack Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. IDF promises sevenfold response to Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces report that Yemeni Houthis attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Eyewitness footage shows smoke rising above the terminal, sirens and screams can be heard.

According to Israeli media, 8 people were injured, two were hospitalized. The IDF reports that several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemeni territory. According to media reports, its debris fell near the terminal.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz promised Yemen a sevenfold response to this missile attack. The airport has already resumed operations, but some companies are canceling flights to Israel.

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.