Houthis threaten to close Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, is threatening to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in support of Iran in its conflict with Israel and the United States. This was reported by Press TV, citing a Houthi Defense Ministry spokesperson.

The threat is intended to prohibit the passage of merchant and military ships heading toward the Israeli coast. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is of great economic and strategic importance, as it serves as a route from Europe to East and South Asia, as well as Australia.