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Houthis threaten to close Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Houthis threaten to close Bab el-Mandeb Straitnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9d6ca0c-bf6c-4d98-8f8a-f64b54b20efe/conversions/202da3cc-774c-45d7-9bab-9e4b78901531-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9d6ca0c-bf6c-4d98-8f8a-f64b54b20efe/conversions/202da3cc-774c-45d7-9bab-9e4b78901531-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9d6ca0c-bf6c-4d98-8f8a-f64b54b20efe/conversions/202da3cc-774c-45d7-9bab-9e4b78901531-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b9d6ca0c-bf6c-4d98-8f8a-f64b54b20efe/conversions/202da3cc-774c-45d7-9bab-9e4b78901531-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, is threatening to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in support of Iran in its conflict with Israel and the United States. This was reported by Press TV, citing a Houthi Defense Ministry spokesperson.
The threat is intended to prohibit the passage of merchant and military ships heading toward the Israeli coast. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is of great economic and strategic importance, as it serves as a route from Europe to East and South Asia, as well as Australia.
Iran has already closed the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait is closed only to Israeli and US vessels.