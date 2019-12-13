How many dolphins died due to the fuel oil spill in Kerch Strait

The fuel oil spill as a result of the wreck of tankers in the Kerch Strait area led to the death of dolphins. This was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the Federal Agency for Fishery.

"The oil spill had a negative impact on the coastal areas of Anapa, the village of Blagoveshchenskaya, Vityazevo and other populated areas. Beach areas were covered with fuel oil, which led to the death of waterfowl and dolphins," the agency said in a statement.

According to the latest data from the Delfa Scientific and Ecological Center, 21 dolphins have already been found dead in Kuban after the wreck of the tankers.

Earlier, the center's director Tatyana Beley also said that environmentalists suggest the authorities examining dead dolphins after the emergency with the tankers, since not a single body of a marine mammal has been examined yet.

On December 15, during a storm in the Kerch Strait area, the tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 sank, 27 sailors were evacuated, one of them died. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9.2 thousand tons of fuel oil. Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that about 40% of the fuel leaked into the sea.