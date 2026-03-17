Human Trafficking Ring Busted in Poland

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A network exploiting foreigners has been busted in Poland. Victims' passports were pulled, and then they were forced to work.

Police in Silesia reported the dismantling of a large human trafficking ring. Nine criminals were arrested – six Polish citizens and three citizens of Georgia.

The victims were recruited under the guise of legitimate employment, primarily in transport companies. However, according to police, the conditions were quite different – the passports were confiscated and their earnings deprived.