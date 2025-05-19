Hungary approves bill on withdrawal from International Criminal Court

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88f7df7-3e36-4367-bf03-5ae12617518b/conversions/88bf4eea-4f79-4da1-b555-7d7b94640f2f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88f7df7-3e36-4367-bf03-5ae12617518b/conversions/88bf4eea-4f79-4da1-b555-7d7b94640f2f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88f7df7-3e36-4367-bf03-5ae12617518b/conversions/88bf4eea-4f79-4da1-b555-7d7b94640f2f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88f7df7-3e36-4367-bf03-5ae12617518b/conversions/88bf4eea-4f79-4da1-b555-7d7b94640f2f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Members of the Hungarian Parliament have finally approved the bill on the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), TASS reported.

It is noted that during the vote more than two-thirds of deputies expressed support for the bill.

Before the final vote in parliament at the end of April, an intense debate took place. At that time, all deputies from the ruling Fidesz, the Hungarian Civic Union party and their partners, the Christian Democrats, were in favor of the bill, while representatives of the opposition liberal-democratic parties were against it.