Hungary Detains Cash Collectors Carrying Gold and Cash Destined for Recipient in Zelensky's Circle
A general from the Security Service of Ukraine was escorting the cargo. Seven Ukrainians were later released, but the cargo remained in Budapest. A total of €40 million and $35 million in cash, as well as 9 kg of gold, are under arrest. However, the senders and recipients failed to secure documents, and the valuables were sent from Austria to an unknown destination. This indicates corruption on a scale exceptional by European standards. Moreover, the recipient was someone in Zelensky's circle, or even Zelensky himself.
Budapest is demanding that Kiev launch the Druzhba pipeline, through which Hungary received oil. Zelensky, in response, is threatening Prime Minister Orbán with near-murder. But now, by all indications, the Ukrainian has been seized at his most valuable asset—gold and dollars. And Kiev, it seems, is gradually becoming more willing to negotiate.