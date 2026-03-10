Hungary's intelligence agencies have information about Ukraine's funding of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza and have passed this information on to members of the national parliament, Viktor Orbán's office reported.

They noted that Tisza leader Magyar had previously spoken of a lack of funds for the election campaign. He reported that the money confiscated from employees of the Ukrainian Oschadbank corresponds roughly to this amount. Budapest is still awaiting clarification from Kiev regarding the attempt to transport millions of dollars and kilograms of gold through Hungary.