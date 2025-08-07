A cynical act of vandalism is being investigated in Poland. Unknown perpetrators desecrated a monument to the victims of the Volyn massacre in the village of Domostava, Subcarpathian Voivodeship. They drew a Bandera flag and the inscription "Glory to UPA" on it.

The police are searching for those responsible, and a criminal case has been opened. The incident has already garnered comments from activists of the right-wing party "Confederation," who called it a disgusting act of vandalism and a symbol of the dangerous cult of Bandera and OUN-UPA in Ukraine, which now threatens Poland as well.